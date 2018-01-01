Halifax kicks off New Year's Day polar bear dips in spite of extreme cold

HALIFAX — Daring swimmers in Halifax braved the frigid Atlantic Ocean to kick off a slew of polar bear plunges across Canada on New Year's Day.

The event on the East Coast started a little late, however, because a boat needed to break up the ice in Herring Cove, where the air was a chilly -19 with the wind chill.

The annual events see brave individuals begin the new year by running or jumping into lakes and oceans, often to raise money for charity.

And in spite of extreme cold warnings issued by Environment Canada that cover much of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and southern Quebec, many events were scheduled to go ahead.

Swimmers in the eastern Ontario town of Perth and the Toronto-area city of Oakville as well as Calgary, Vancouver and Victoria will take the plunge later in the day.