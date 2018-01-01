Man killed after car struck from behind on Halifax-area highway

A man is dead after a crash on a Halifax-area highway.

The RCMP say at 3 p.m. Sunday, a 64-year-old man was killed after the vehicle he was driving was hit from behind by a car driven by a 17-year-old boy on Highway 103 between exits 5 and 5A in Upper Tantallon.

The 64-year-old is from Lunenburg County. He died at the scene, police say.

“Initial investigation determined that his vehicle, a 2006 Saturn Ion, was struck from behind by a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier. Both vehicles were travelling west bound at the time of the collision,” a RCMP statement reads.