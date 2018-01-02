From shotguns to snow shoes: Holiday break and enters in the Halifax region

Police in Halifax are investigating several holiday break and enters that resulted in everything from shotguns, TVs, and yes, snow shoes, being taken.

The RCMP say they received several reports of thieves forcing their way into unoccupied homes and cottages in the municipality between Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

One cottage on West Loon Village Road in Middle Musquodoboit had a shot gun taken, police say. Another on the same road was robbed of an air rifle, TV, binoculars and a stereo system.

On Hillcrest Drive in East Loon Lake, a cottage had a safe pried open and two firearms taken. Another cottage was robbed of a chainsaw, water pump, fishing gear and snow shoes.

In Sheet Harbour, police say someone broke into a vacant home and stole two oil-filled heaters.