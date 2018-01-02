Masked man armed with knife robs Dartmouth convenience store

A 19-year-old man is facing charges after a Dartmouth convenience store was robbed at knifepoint.

Halifax Regional Police say at 9:12 p.m. Monday the armed suspect walked into the Needs Convenience store at 275 Baker Drive and threatened a woman working behind the counter.

The suspect was wearing a mask and had a knife. He demanded cash and cigarettes and then left on foot.

A short time later the 19-year-old was arrested by police outside a residence on Morningfield Lane.