One person dead after collision on Highway 102 near Halifax airport
Traffic was being rerouted to Highway 2 at Exit 7, and RCMP said the southbound lane of the highway was expected to be closed most of the evening.
One person is dead and at least two more are injured after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 102 near the Halifax airport on Tuesday afternoon.
Nova Scotia RCMP said the collision happened just after 3 p.m. southbound between exits 6 and 7.
In an interview, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said police don’t know if the person who died was a man or a woman, and he said at least two other people are injured.
“One vehicle crossed over the median into the path of another vehicle, that’s what witnesses are saying at the scene,” Hutchinson said.
Paramedics, firefighters, and the LifeFlight helicopter were on the scene on Tuesday afternoon.
