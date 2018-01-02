What $3 million gets you: New York Times profiles Halifax mansion
The famous publication gives a glimpse into a historic property on Young Avenue.
One of Halifax’s historic Young Avenue mansions has caught the eye of The New York Times.
In a real estate article from last Wednesday, the three-story Victorian property with carriage house at at 977 Young Avenue was featured in the story House Hunting in … Nova Scotia.
The paper gives details on bedrooms and square footage for the 1890s mansion, listed at $2.99 million, as well as a brief history of the property and plenty of photos showing off the grand entrances and bedrooms.
The article is part of the Times ongoing Housing Hunting feature, with Nova Scotia now alongside other international luxury real estate destinations in St. Lucia, Chile, Poland, and Bordeaux, France.