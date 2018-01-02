News / Halifax

What $3 million gets you: New York Times profiles Halifax mansion

The famous publication gives a glimpse into a historic property on Young Avenue.

The mansion at 977 Young Avenue featured in the New York Times

Viewpoint.ca

The mansion at 977 Young Avenue featured in the New York Times

One of Halifax’s historic Young Avenue mansions has caught the eye of The New York Times.

In a real estate article from last Wednesday, the three-story Victorian property with carriage house at at 977 Young Avenue was featured in the story House Hunting in … Nova Scotia.

977 Young Avenue

Viewpoint.ca

977 Young Avenue

The paper gives details on bedrooms and square footage for the 1890s mansion, listed at $2.99 million, as well as a brief history of the property and plenty of photos showing off the grand entrances and bedrooms.

The kitchen in the Young Avenue mansion

Viewpoint.ca

The kitchen in the Young Avenue mansion

The article is part of the Times ongoing Housing Hunting feature, with Nova Scotia now alongside other international luxury real estate destinations in St. Lucia, Chile, Poland, and Bordeaux, France.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular