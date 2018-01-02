What $3 million gets you: New York Times profiles Halifax mansion

One of Halifax’s historic Young Avenue mansions has caught the eye of The New York Times.

In a real estate article from last Wednesday, the three-story Victorian property with carriage house at at 977 Young Avenue was featured in the story House Hunting in … Nova Scotia.

The paper gives details on bedrooms and square footage for the 1890s mansion, listed at $2.99 million, as well as a brief history of the property and plenty of photos showing off the grand entrances and bedrooms.