Bib 'n Tucker saying good-bye after 42 years in Halifax

After 42 years on the Halifax retail scene, iconic children’s clothing store Bib ‘n Tucker is preparing to shut its doors.

“We’re retiring. Forty-two years is a long time for a small independent retailer,” said Bill Cooley.

“We have loved every minute of it. We are now dealing with the kids of the kids that we started with.”

The first Bib ‘n Tucker store was located in Historic Properties. In 1989, Cooley’s wife Jane Cooley moved to the 6423 Quinpool Rd. spot.

In 1994, Jane entered into a partnership with Valerie Beaton, who opened the Bedford location at Sunnyside Mall that same year.

On Tuesday, employees at both Bib ‘n Tucker sites were told about Beaton and Cooley’s decision to close up shop.

“I will miss the people coming through the door every morning, this morning is no exception,” Bill Cooley said on Wednesday.

“People are coming in with congratulations, but everybody’s upset because now where are they going to buy what we sell?”

The business specialized in offering unique, high-end children’s wear that ranged from fun to formal.

A man walking his Labrador retriever past the Quinpool Road storefront on Wednesday afternoon inquired about the retirement sale signs.

“You’re leaving, closing up and not selling or anything? What a shame. You’ll be missed,” the man told Jane.

Bill, who describes himself as the “go-fer” for the business, said the memories made and the friendships forged with customers and staff members over the years have been “wonderful.”

“All the grandparents now were our first customers and now their children and their grandchildren are being clothed by us,” he said.

“It has been quite remarkable, actually, how loyal our customers have been.”

The Cooleys plan to enjoy some travel time together once the business is shuttered for good.

“You get your old age pension and it triggers a lot of thoughts,” Cooley said.

“You read the obituaries in the morning and you see your friends. Life is short.”