Snowmobiles stolen from parked trailer in Nova Scotia: police

Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for the public's help locating two snowmobiles stolen off a parked trailer last week.

In a media release, police said the snowmobiles were stolen from a parked trailer located on Hub Centre Drive in Upper Onslow sometime in the overnight hours of Dec. 27.

The first snowmobile is described as a 2013 green and white Arctic Cat F800 with NS plate HP675.

The second is a 2004 yellow and black Ski Doo MXZ with NS plate DX339.