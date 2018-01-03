Snowmobiles stolen from parked trailer in Nova Scotia: police
The RCMP said they were stolen overnight on Dec.27 in Upper Onslow.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for the public's help locating two snowmobiles stolen off a parked trailer last week.
In a media release, police said the snowmobiles were stolen from a parked trailer located on Hub Centre Drive in Upper Onslow sometime in the overnight hours of Dec. 27.
The first snowmobile is described as a 2013 green and white Arctic Cat F800 with NS plate HP675.
The second is a 2004 yellow and black Ski Doo MXZ with NS plate DX339.
Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of the snowmobiles is asked to call Colchester District RCMP at 902-896-5000 or to submit anonymous tips to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.