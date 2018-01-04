From basketball to ballet: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend

Open Waters Music Festival: This weekend, and into next week, the Open Waters Festival will celebrate new and improvised music. The festival takes place all over the city, at the Dalhousie Arts Centre, King's College, Halifax Music Coop, Halifax Central Library, and the Marquee Club, with performances by Nova Scotia artists like Alan Syliboy and artists from the UK, Quebec, B.C. and Ontario. A festival pass is $60, day passes are $25 and individual concert prices range from $5 to $25. Tickets are sold online at tickethalifax.com.

University face off on the court: Dalhousie’s men’s basketball team takes on Saint Mary’s at the Tower Saturday night. The Tigers, reigning Atlantic Canadian champs having beaten the Huskies last year, won their only match-up this season on their own turf, beating SMU 70-59. The game starts at 8 p.m., and tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and SMU alumni, $5 for students and kids 6-12, and free for SMU students.

Daft Punk night at the Seahorse: You don’t have to go Around the World to dance to Daft Punk in Halifax this weekend. Digital Love: A Daft Punk Party kicks off at 10 p.m. on Friday at the Seahorse Tavern. DJs Dekz, b2b, PINEO & LOEB, Troy Power, Isaac Haze, and FRD will be on hand spinning their favourite tunes from the famed masked Frenchmen, along with other French house, disco and funk tracks. Cover is $5 before 11 p.m. and $8 after, at the door.

Laugh off the winter blues: There’s more than one chance to check out some comedy in the city this weekend. On Saturday night at the Halifax Central Library, Keltics Comedy Night is hosting a fundraiser for Rugby Nova Scotia, with comedian Mike MacDonald. Tickets are $25 online in advance, and $30 at the door. Admission is 19+. Down the street at Yuk Yuk’s Comedy Club, comedian Dan Hendricken is playing Friday and Saturday night. Tickets are $20, and admission is 19+.