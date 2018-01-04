Halifax police urge caution as ice forms on roads during storm

The snowfall warning might have been lifted, but the combination of wet roads and falling temperatures has police reminding drivers to be extra cautious.

Since Thursday morning, multiple collisions have been reported to Halifax Regional Police and RCMP members who patrol areas of HRM.

“There’s lots happening on the roads. Just in the HRM area we’ve responded to multiple collisions since early this morning and we continue to respond to them,” RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchison said around 2 p.m. Thursday.

“Right now in the area around the 101 (highway) towards Mount Uniacke and Middle Sackville, we have a couple of collisions that are on the go as we speak.”

Hutchison didn’t know the exact number of collisions responded to by nembers in RCMP-patrolled areas of HRM, but said many are still coming in and members are being dispatched.

“A lot of them are being caused by the changing weather conditions that are causing slippery roads, so drivers need to just slow down and be cautious,” he said.

“As an example, during my drive home from the airport towards Stewiacke, the road conditions changed. The temperature dropped, there was heavy wet snow and slippery sections. Again, people need to keep that in mind and slow down.”

Halifax Regional Police Const. Carol McIsaac said between 6:30 a.m. and 2:20 p.m. Thursday, they’d responded to 14 motor vehicle collisions. There were no reports of any serious injuries, but she urged caution as some side roads in the Halifax area were “extremely slippery.”

“A comment from one of the officers at an accident over in Dartmouth (around 2 p.m.) was that the street is a sheet of ice,” McIsaac said.