Young girl hit by vehicle after running out into traffic: Halifax police
Police say the driver won't be charged.
Police say no charges are expected after a young girl ran into traffic and was hit by a vehicle.
Halifax Regional Police say the incident involving an 8-year-old girl happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at the 900 block of Herring Cove Road.
“The child was transported to the IWK for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries,” a police statement reads. “She was not in a crosswalk when she was struck.”
No other details were provided.