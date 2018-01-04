Young girl hit by vehicle after running out into traffic: Halifax police

Police say no charges are expected after a young girl ran into traffic and was hit by a vehicle.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident involving an 8-year-old girl happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at the 900 block of Herring Cove Road.

“The child was transported to the IWK for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries,” a police statement reads. “She was not in a crosswalk when she was struck.”