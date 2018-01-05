Halifax police say man hit woman in face with beer glass at downtown bar

A 25-year-old man is facing charges after police say he hit a woman in the face with a beer glass at a downtown Halifax bar Thursday night.

A news release from Halifax Regional Police said they were called to the Split Crow on Granville Street just after 11 p.m., where someone reported that a man had attacked a 38-year-old woman “with a beer glass to the face.”

Police said the suspect fled on foot, but officers were able to find him close to the bar later.

When he was arrested, police said the man, from Head of Jeddore, had a switchblade knife, which is a prohibited weapon.

He’s being charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.