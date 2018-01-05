Nova Scotia allows Halifax to dump some plastics into landfill

Nova Scotia’s environment department is letting Halifax dump plastic in one of the province’s landfills because the municipality can no longer send it to China.

In a news release on Friday, the provincial government said it’s a temporary, six-month change that only grants Halifax Regional Municipality the permission to dump film plastics – like shopping bags – into one Nova Scotia landfill.

The release said the those plastics make up about five per cent of materials being recycled in the province, and others like paper, other plastics and bottles and cans will continue to be recycled as usual.

"This is only a temporary measure," Environment Minister Iain Rankin said in the release.

"Nova Scotia is a leader in recycling and waste diversion, and we will continue to be. We all want to see these materials recycled, not put into the landfill."

HRM and Green for Life, the operator of a landfill in West Hants, made the request to the province after China announced in July that it wouldn’t accept film plastics for recycling anymore.

"Putting film plastic in the landfill is a last resort," HRM solid water manager Matt Keliher said in the release.

"We have been actively looking for new markets and will continue to do that in the months to come."

The change only last six months, so the municipality will have to find a more permanent solution.

It was reported this week that HRM was planning to ship its plastic to an unnamed destination somewhere else in Canada, and council has voted to consider banning plastic bags.