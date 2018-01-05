Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hosting Halifax-area town hall meeting

News / Halifax

A post on Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook MP Darrel Samson’s website on Friday said Trudeau will be in Lower Sackville on Tuesday night.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hosts a town hall style meeting at the Dartmouth Sportsplex last year.

Jeff Harper / Metro Order this photo

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is coming to the Halifax area for a town hall meeting next week.

“The Prime Minister wants to hear from you about issues that matter as we begin the New Year,” the post said.

The meeting is being held at Sackville High School on Kingfisher Way in Lower Sackville at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

