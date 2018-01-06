Missing girl in Nova Scotia last seen before 2018: Police

Police in Nova Scotia are asking for the public’s helping locating a missing girl who hasn’t been seen in 2018.

The RCMP say 16-year-old Brooke Oickle was last seen the morning of Dec. 28 from the family home in Canning, Kings County.

She is described as five-foot-three, 140 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

There was no clothing description provided.

“Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brooke Oickle is asked to call Kings District RCMP at 902 679-5555,” a release issued on Saturday night stated.