Driver ticketed after running stop sign, sending car into Halifax paint store

A driver has been ticketed after a two-car collision sent one of the vehicles into a Halifax paint store.

According to a Halifax Regional Police release, at 11:30 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Young and Isleville streets.

The driver of one of the vehicles failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a vehicle already proceeding through the intersection, the release said.

Police said the vehicle that was struck then lost control, hitting the front of Delux Paint at 5651 Kaye Street, causing significant damage to the building and the vehicle.

Paramedics attended and took the driver who struck the building to hospital for assessment. Police said their injuries do not appear to be significant.

The driver that ran the stop sign was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a vehicle already in an intersection.