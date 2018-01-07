Halifax-area man fundraising to finish Nova Scotia lighthouse project

For the past two years, Larry Peyton has spent his free time—and every free dime—taking photos and drone footage of Nova Scotia’s lighthouses.



Although it’s a long shot, he’s hoping 2018 is the year he gets to visit the remaining 28 of the province’s lighthouses left on his list.



His #NSLighthouseProject was born in 2015 while he was in Cape Breton for a soccer tournament with his daughter.



While getting drone footage of Sydney’s Low Point Lighthouse, he met someone involved with the local lighthouse preservation group.



“I was told that if they failed to win grant money, that lighthouse was at risk of falling into the north Atlantic. On the drive home I thought about the fact I didn’t know our lighthouses could be in such jeopardy,” Peyton recalled.



He decided to make it his mission to visit and film every lighthouse in the province.



“At that point I had absolutely no idea that there were about 180 of them in Nova Scotia,” he said.



“The idea of the project was to bring awareness to our lighthouses so people could see how beautiful the areas are and also to historically capture images of ones that are falling or going to fall.”



He has already captured 123 Nova Scotia lighthouses and visited 22 that are destroyed are have been replaced by what he calls “skeletal lights” that aren’t really lighthouses.



His lighthouse videos has garnered followers and positive feedback from across Canada and around the world, including Europe, Asia, South Africa and South America. His friend, Corey Webb, has written the music to accompany the videos so the work is entirely original.



“Ultimately lighthouses I think are iconic and very representative of us East coasters in a cultural manner. You speak to anyone who’s heard of Nova Scotia and they think lighthouses. Why is that? Is it just because of Peggys Cove? No,” he said.



“People have a romanticism with the ideology of a time where mariners went out on that water where they couldn’t see their hand in front of their face because of fog. Where literally a person on that boat would have to be leaning at the bow in the dark just paying attention to sounds to hear if the water changed at all, to resonate that they were close to land or close to an incoming vessel.”



Peyton’s passion for lighthouses led to him receiving the Nova Scotia Lighthouse Preservation Society’s Craig Harding Award last year and much thanks as many people are becoming interested in lighthouses thanks to his work.



But it has also been an expensive endeavour. Because 26 of the remaining 28 lighthouses are offshore, Peyton said they’ll be difficult to access.



That’s one of the reasons he was encouraged to create a crowdfunding campaign in November that has currently raised more than $3,000 of its $6,500 goal.



“I tried to get help out to a lighthouse off Cape Breton and I was quoted $600 for the trip to get out there. I thought to myself I have 28 more to go and if it’s going to cost me $500 or $600 per light, I can’t do that,” he said.



“I truly feel embarrassed to do the crowdfunding thing, but people have been very accepting of it, I’ve been appreciative of the help and it’s been going well so far.”



When asked about his favourite lighthouse, Peyton said it’s impossible to pick just one. But he highlights a few favourites, including those at Cape Sable, Low Point and Brier Island.



“And Sambro Island is astounding. It’s unbelievable. Its walls are four feet thick, and you look at storms like (Thursday) night’s and wonder how is it this lighthouse got through so much,” he said.



Peyton hopes his work continues to draw attention to the province’s lighthouses and helps spark support.



“If I can get out to these offshore ones and film each one with an initial arrival I’d like to get these all done this year,” he said.



“What’s the likelihood of it? Probably not. but I would love to get as many as I can. These really stir something in people.”