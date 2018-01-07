Halifax Heroes: Local veteran, cancer survivor offers hope to those in hard times

Barry Yhard recently spoke to a group of newly diagnosed cancer patients at the Halifax Central Library.

“These were all people who hadn’t been through chemo yet and they didn’t know what to expect,” said Yhard about the event organized by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada.

“My closing statement was ‘It’s not going to be easy; it’s not going to be fun. But I’m standing in front of you, so there is hope.’”

The very fact that Yhard is still alive is a testament to the human potential to persevere through adversity – indeed, not just persevere, but to find in hardship the opportunity to remake one’s life for the better.

Yhard, originally from Cape Breton, joined the Canadian Armed Forces when he was 18 and over a 33-year career was posted across Canada and around the world.

In 2008, as a chief warrant officer in a command position, Yhard was deployed to Afghanistan.

“Nobody went to Afghanistan and came back unchanged,” he said during an interview at his home in Cole Harbour.

Yhard himself was injured in 2009 and, following his return to Canada, was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

He described how his life slid into darkness and self-destructive behavior, from which he said recovery, with the help of his family and the medical staff, took six years.

In the process Yhard said realized he could use his experience to help others. This led him to becoming a mental health peer educator with the Department of National Defence’s ‘Road To Mental Readiness Program,’ teaching service personnel life skills and mental techniques to deal with the stresses they often confront.

Leaving active duty, however, had created a void in his life.

“What most military people who are successful in transitioning to civilian life bring with them is the desire to serve their community,” said Yhard “Because we’ve been serving the country for our whole life.”

This, combined with his new-found love of beekeeping – his psychiatrist during PTSD treatment had suggest he pick up a new hobby – led him to volunteering with Family SOS to lead their BEEA Honey With Heart program.

Through the program Yhard taught disadvantaged youth from North Dartmouth and Spryfield not only the ins and outs of running an apiary, but also gave them an introduction into running a business.

While teaching the program – and just 10 months after the psychiatrist had given him the ‘all clear’ from PTSD – Yhard was then diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma.

“I was like, ‘Really? You’re going to kick me again?’” Yhard said.

“The kids knew I had cancer,” he said about the beekeeping group. But despite undergoing chemotherapy, Yhard almost never missed a class.

“I think I gave them the opportunity to recognize that just because you have something going on in your life, it doesn’t mean you have to stay at that level in your life,” he said. “It doesn’t mean it’s your destiny."

Last summer, doctors told Yhard his cancer had gone into remission. Meanwhile his beekeeping hobby has turned into a thriving small business renting out hives.

Looking back, Yhard is grateful to those who helped him through his trials.

“It would be selfish of me not to pass it back, or to help somebody else get through the same transition,” he said.

“I get up in the morning and I think ‘I woke up today, so I get to start a brand new day – the first day of the rest of my life. Who am I going to help today?”

