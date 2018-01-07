Multiple deaths in Nova Scotia house fire: police

Police are on the scene of a fatal house fire in Nova Scotia that involves multiple deaths.

According to a Nova Scotia RCMP release, at 12:13 a.m. police received a 911 call about a house on fire in Pubnico Head.

Yarmouth District RCMP responded to the scene of the house fire on Highway 3.

Police remain on the scene, and are confirming there are fatalities, the release said.

The RCMP is in the early stages of the investigation, and the release said no further details will being released until a media update Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. in Yarmouth.

Police say they have secured the scene and have requested assistance with the investigation from the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal.