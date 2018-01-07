New site helps travellers looking for cheap flights out of Halifax

A new discount airfare website is trying to make it easier for people to see the world – and save them some time and money finding the best price on their flight.

Flytrippers launched the Halifax portion of its site this month, after launching in Montreal a year ago, and a number of other Canadian cities.

“It came from our love of travel, our passion for travel,” co-founder Andrew D’Amours said in an interview.

D’Amours said he and co-founder Kevin Gagnon used to hunt for deals manually, looking through the hundreds of travel booking websites for the best prices.

“We were like, ‘Jeez, we’re doing all this work, if we could share this with other travel enthusiasts they’d probably buy these deals when they’re so cheap,’” he said.

They were still finding those deals manually when they launched their Montreal site last year, but have since developed an algorithm that finds the best prices on flights.

The deals and destinations change every day, and you have to act fast.

“It’s not last minute, necessarily, it’s really that you have to buy right away. The dates can be six months away, but when the price comes down this low you have to buy right away,” D’Amours said.

The service may sound like any other travel site, but D’Amours said theirs is the opposite.

“There’s hundreds of websites to input dates and find the best prices available now. We’re the complete opposite. You can’t input any dates on our website. We do the other way around,” he said.

For example, on the site on Friday, there were deals for Montreal from $260, but only on select dates – though there were quite a few to choose from. Other cities on the site were Anchorage, AK from $618, and Cancun, Mexico from $435.

The prices are for round trips, and include taxes.

“It’s not a search, it’s really more discovery. If you’re flexible, you can really take advantage of really good prices,” D’Amours said.

D’Amours said there’s a misconception that travel is expensive, but it doesn’t have to be if you make the right choices, like travelling light and being flexible on destinations. There’s also a blog on the website to help people learn about travelling cheaper.

“We really want to help people travel more,” D’Amours said.