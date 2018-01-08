5 years later: Halifax police still investigating after man gunned down in backyard

Police are continuing to investigate the murder of Raymond Peters, now more than five years after the man was shot in a Dartmouth backyard.

Peters, 24, was shot multiple times in the backyard of a home on Primrose Street after getting into a fight with several men on Jan. 7, 2013 around 5:20 p.m., according to a Halifax Regional Police release issued on Monday.

After being shot, police say Peters ran to an address on Jackson Road to take refuge in an apartment. Paramedics arrived and rushed Peters to hospital, where he died the next day.

The suspect, who ran away, was described as a Black man in his twenties, about 5’8”, with a medium build. He was wearing a blue hoodie and black pants at the time.

Officers from the major crime unit continue to investigate, and believe there are people with knowledge of the incident that have yet to come forward, the release said.