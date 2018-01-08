Halifax man charged with fraud for trying to deposit fake $90,000 cheque
Halifax police say the accused will appear in court later this month.
Well, that’s quite the deposit attempt.
Halifax Regional Police say they have charged a man with fraud after he allegedly tried to deposit a cheque worth $90,000 into his bank account more than a year ago.
Police say the alleged fraud happened Dec. 14, 2016 at the Royal Bank on the Bedford Highway next to Sunnyside Mall.
Police say the $90,000 cheque “was later determined to be fraudulent" and they have charged 49-year-old Paul Edward Beasant of Halifax with fraud over $5,000 and uttering a forged document.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 23.
No other details were provided.