Halifax man charged with fraud for trying to deposit fake $90,000 cheque

Well, that’s quite the deposit attempt.

Halifax Regional Police say they have charged a man with fraud after he allegedly tried to deposit a cheque worth $90,000 into his bank account more than a year ago.

Police say the alleged fraud happened Dec. 14, 2016 at the Royal Bank on the Bedford Highway next to Sunnyside Mall.

Police say the $90,000 cheque “was later determined to be fraudulent" and they have charged 49-year-old Paul Edward Beasant of Halifax with fraud over $5,000 and uttering a forged document.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 23.