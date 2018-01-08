How purrfect: Dartmouth cat lounge first of its kind in Atlantic Canada

A new Dartmouth business is getting their paw in the door as the first to bring the international cat café phenomenon to the East Coast.

For owner Jody Godin, the idea for the new Lily Pad Cat Lounge began about two years ago when she needed a switch from her career in esthetics, and an article about Vancouver’s aptly-named Catfé caught her eye.

Godin said that the business actually had to close for a week because they had been so successful in adopting out the cats in their café that they ran out of felines.

“I’ve always wanted to own my own business, and I’ve always wanted to be able to work with cats but I could never really have the heart to be a vet,” Godin said in an interview.

While Godin said she originally thought about opening a full-service café with cats wandering around for people to interact with, like the first ones in Taiwan, Japan, and others in Toronto and San Diego, she wasn’t able to get food safety approval so the lounge design was born.

Visitors first enter the Portland Street storefront where all kinds of cat supplies and toys, plus gifts for the “crazy cat lady” in your life will be on display, and patrons can buy Keurig coffee, cold drink, or pre-packaged snack while peeking through a large window into the cat lounge.

Anyone can then pay a likely $8 hourly fee (Godin is still hammering out prices) and bring their drink into the lounge to relax on couches, tables and comfy mats on the floor where cats will be playing with toys or jumping along perches set on the wall.

All the cats are adoptable and come through the Nova Scotia SPCA, and Godin said she hopes to have about 10 at a time in the lounge.

Last week the lounge got their first cat, Violet, who “has been going nuts in here just having a blast, it’s hilarious,” Godin said with a laugh, and more cats are expected this week to check out their new home.

Besides the large common lounge, the live-in cats also have a back room with litter boxes and beds for them to sleep in, or hang out if they feel overwhelmed.

Godin said it was important to her to partner with the SPCA because the organization is usually so overrun with cats, and with Halifax’s feral cat problem this is a way to help the SPCA make much-needed room.

“If … you are looking to adopt and want to actually interact properly with the cat first, it’s a good place to go,” Godin said.