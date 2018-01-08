Nova Scotia police hoping to solve 50-year-old homicide case

The province is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to a conviction in a 50-year-old homicide case.

A news release from Nova Scotia RCMP on Monday said Newton Harold Boutilier, 81, was found dead in his home and general store on Highway 33 in French River on Jan. 7, 1968.

Police said Boutilier, an unmarried man who “kept to himself,” was murdered. He kept his store open between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

“We believe someone has information that could move the investigation forward,” Sgt. Jared Harding said in the release. “We encourage people to do the right thing and talk with police.”

The homicide was added to the Nova Scotia Reward for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.