Protest over Abdoul Abdi refugee case planned for Justin Trudeau's visit to Sackville

When Justin Trudeau makes his town hall appearance in Sackville on Tuesday, not everyone is going to be rolling out the welcome mat.

A group of protestors plan to use the opportunity to draw attention to the case of Abdoul Abdi.

Abdi, 23, came to Nova Scotia as a refugee from Somalia when he was six years old.

Last Thursday, he completed a four-year prison sentence for aggravated assault and other crimes.

On the day of his release, Abdi was detained by the Canadian Border Services Agency and brought to prison outside Edmundston, New Brunswick. A CBSA admissibility hearing and detention review were scheduled for Monday.

Advocates say Abdi never received full Canadian citizenship because as a seven-year-old child, he was taken from his family and put in Nova Scotia’s child welfare system. The department of community services never applied for his citizenship.

Halifax activist and poet El Jones is organizing Tuesday’s protest during the prime minister's visit. She said nothing is currently in place to ensure refugee children in care get citizenship, and the Canadian government must close the “systemic gap.”

She’s hoping the lines of people waiting to get into Sackville High for the prime minister’s town hall will learn more about the issue, and perhaps ask relevant questions when they get inside.

“People will say, 'Well, Abdoul committed a crime.' And he did commit a crime and he served his time. He did his time in prison,” Jones said.

“This is now extra double punishment and deportation. If he were a citizen, as he should be, he would now be on his way to the halfway house in Toronto to be near his family.”

On Sunday, Toronto journalist Desmond Cole spoke with Abdi’s aunt, Asha, on his radio show. She described herself as a loving mother, and said she was never given a good reason for why her nephew and his sister were taken from her and put into Nova Scotia’s foster care system.

She had limited English at the time, and is still haunted by having her family taken from her.

Asha also told Cole that both Abdi and his sister were separated from each other and spent years in foster care, where they faced abuse and neglect.

Jones said Abdi’s family and his supporters believe he will die if deported.

“Abdoul’s never lived in Somalia and he only lived in Saudi Arabia until he was two years old, and these are the places we want to deport him. He doesn’t speak the language, he doesn’t have any family, and he doesn’t have any knowledge of the culture,” Jones said.

“He was abused in Canada, he was taken into care in Canada, the neglect he experienced happened in Canada, and now Canada wants to say he’s this danger and should be kicked out. The only reason why he’s vulnerable to this is because he was failed by Canada, the people that were supposed to take care of him.”

Adbi’s sister Fatouma Alyaan and Halifax Refugee Clinic executive director Julie Chamagne will be among those addressing the crowd during Tuesday's event, scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.

“It’s far more important that we recognize and fix a human rights violation rather than focus on deporting a young person to a country that he’s never been to and that he will not survive in,” Jones said.