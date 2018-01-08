The War on Drugs, Daniel Caesar to headline Halifax Jazz Festival
Grammy-nominated Philadelphia rock band The War on Drugs play on July 11, and Toronto R&B artist Daniel Caesar plays July 15 on the Halifax waterfront.
The festival made the announcement Monday after a successful 2017 festival featuring shows by Anderson .Paak and Blue Rodeo.
The War on Drugs is a Grammy-nominated rock band from Philadelphia, and will hit the Jazz Fest main stage on the Halifax waterfront on Wednesday, July 11. Tickets are $52.50 in advance or $57.50 on the day of the show.
Daniel Caesar is a Toronto R&B artist who’s slated to perform at Coachella this year, and he plays the main stage on Sunday, July 15. He last played Halifax during the Pop Explosion in October 2016. Tickets are $32.50 in advance and $37.50 the day of the show.
Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Halifax Forum, Music Nova Scotia, and online at halifaxjazzfestival.ca and sonicconcerts.com.