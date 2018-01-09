‘Brief but intense’ snow squalls forecast for Halifax tonight

Environment Canada is forecasting snow squalls for Halifax Tuesday night that could significantly reduce visibility in the region.

A snow squall watch went out at 7 p.m. for Halifax and Halifax county west, and for 10 other counties around the province.

“An area of very brief but intense snow squalls are tracking across mainland Nova Scotia this evening,” the watch said. “Visibilities in these bands may be reduced to near zero with snow and blowing snow making the evening commute hazardous.”

Weather conditions can vary considerably during snow squalls, Environment Canada said, meaning skies can be clear just a few kilometres away from an area seeing heavy snow.