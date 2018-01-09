Five people facing weapons charges after Dartmouth searches turn up firearms

Five people are facing weapons charges after a police executed two search warrants in Dartmouth on Monday.

In a news release on Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police said their officers executed the warrants at homes on Canso Lane and Chebucto Lane just after 11 a.m. “after receiving information that there were firearms inside the residences.”

Police said they found several firearms, ammunition and some marijuana inside the home on Chebucto Lane and arrested two men and a woman from Dartmouth: 19-year-old Tyvon Gerrard Ritcey, 22-year-old Shiquawn Downey, and 43-year-old Pamela Lynn Ritcey.

At the home on Canso Lane, police found firearms and ammunition and arrested one woman, 36-year-old Tanta Lea Cross. A man later turned himself into police, 42-year-old Jeffrey Rozzee.