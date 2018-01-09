Halifax coalition calls for planning to make the suburbs ‘cool’ again

A coalition of community groups came together Tuesday to call for Regional Main Streets Plans for the municipality’s suburban and rural communities.

Our HRM Alliance presented the idea at a restaurant in Spryfield, with 11 other groups signing on, including the Halifax Cycling Coalition, It’s More Than Buses, and the Spryfield Business Commission.

The goal of the proposed plans is to provide predictability for developers and businesses, while also making transit, stores and services more accessible for people. Areas like Spryfield are working with development and zoning bylaws that date back as far as 1978.

“We can’t be building communities how we built them in 1978 or 1988 or whatever anymore,” Our HRM Alliance coordinator Jenny Lugar said. “It’s a different world and we’re planning for different communities, and we’re planning for people now.”

Lugar said the focus of the plans is to create main streets in suburban and rural communities in HRM, places where people can walk to get everything they need.

“It makes communities cool. It makes it a place where people want to go and hang out,” she said.

Lugar said she hopes to see council take the lead on creating the plans – one for suburban communities and one for rural.

The two Spryfield councillors were at the event, and were both happy with the idea, though making it happen could take some time.

Coun. Shawn Cleary said he believes the idea is already on the radar of HRM planning staff, but it’s going to have to wait till the long-awaited Centre Plan is complete.

“In the conversations I’ve had with our planning staff, they’re already thinking about how we take what we’ve learned from Centre Plan and move that to our suburban main streets,” he said.

Coun. Stephen Adams agreed it will have to wait, but he likes the idea of providing predictability for businesses and developers.

“A plan will bring predictability, that’s exactly what it will do. Getting there, not so predictable,” he said.

Bruce Holland, executive director of the Spryfield Business Commission, said that lack of predictability is harming the area, where he said it can take seven years for a development to come to fruition.