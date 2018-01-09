Two weather systems could hit Halifax this week, Environment Canada warns

Not one, but two January storms could be on the horizon.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement about separate systems possibly hitting Halifax by the end of the week.

According the weather agency, a low-pressure system coming for Friday has “the potential to bring significant amounts of rain,” a release stated on Tuesday.

“It is still too early to predict rainfall amounts, so the public is advised to monitor future forecasts as details of this system become clearer later in the week,” a statement goes on to say.

If that wasn’t enough to look forward to, another system Saturday could bring Halifax “a prolonged period of freezing rain.”

Like the first system, more details will be known as the week goes on.