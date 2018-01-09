'Zero confidence:' Halifax home daycare owner left frustrated after power outages cost income

When the power goes out, there’s a lot more on the line for home business owners like Hannah Munday than a day without TV.

Munday, who runs a daycare out of her Hatchet Lake home during the week, said the Christmas Day outage was one thing - but last week’s outage in the rainstorm meant she had to close her doors Friday for the first time in years.

The last straw came late Monday night when the power went out again although the weather appeared normal. Munday said she wasn’t able to get an estimated recovery time online or via the Nova Scotia Power (NSP) phone line, where she was kept on hold for more than 20 minutes.

Munday said she went to bed hoping she wouldn’t have to close again Tuesday. Luckily, she didn’t, as the power was on in the morning.

However, Munday said she’s left confused about why the outage happened at all, and feeling like she can’t rely on the province’s only power utility after dealing with three outages since Christmas, and significant rain expected Friday.

“It’s not just that it’s inconvenient … I can’t earn money, I know a lot of people who can’t. This is the digital age, everybody’s working from home now,” Munday said in an interview Tuesday.

“Every time there’s a power outage we get the same story about, 'Have bottled water and have batteries and have candles.' It’s like, that’s alright but … I can’t earn a living if this keeps happening. It’s very frustrating.”

Munday said she knows NSP’s usual response to frustrated customers is they can’t control the weather and people need to deal with the fallout of storms, but “all of science” points to more severe weather happening thanks to climate change.

Although Munday said she knows the recent storm brought high winds and rain, Nova Scotia hasn’t had a big snowfall yet this winter and she’s left with “zero confidence” that she’ll keep her power in the storms to come.

Anecdotally, Munday said in recent years it seems like Nova Scotians have come to accept power outages for every storm or weather event, which is a big change from her experience growing up with a grandfather who worked for NSP and outages seemed very few and far between.

Munday said in a grid that feels “like something out of the 1850s,” more attention needs to be paid to preventative measures like tree trimming and pole replacement before major problems happen.

In the last hurricane that also affected places like New England and New Brunswick, Munday said it looked like those residents had their power restored much more quickly.

“There’s Halifax tying itself into knots over that ridiculous Amazon bid. It’s like, how long do you think Amazon would want to set up shop in a place where they’re going to lose power for days at a time, multiple times in a year?” Munday said.

“People have no confidence in it, and that is just one more thing that’s going to have to be addressed if we’re ever going to get anywhere. In the new economy, we have to be able to have access - and we can’t if the lights won’t stay on.”

Utility responds

Nova Scotia Power says they “understand and appreciate” the frustrations of people who work from home during outages, but the recent "severe" weather is the root of most problems.

Tiffany Chase, Nova Scotia Power (NSP) spokeswoman said Tuesday the recent storms caused an unusual amount of damage to trees, poles and other equipment that all can affect outages and “can extend what people may be used to in terms of how long a power outage might be.”

On the outage Monday night that saw 3,500 in the Prospect area lose power for about five hours, Chase said that was caused by a build-up of salt on equipment, which can cause electrical shorting. This salt can accumulate in windy weather which comes after a period of fluctuating temperatures, Chase said.

When asked about more preventative measures and ways to ensure power reliability, Chase said NSP is committed to delivering a “reliable service” and they do proactive measures such as tree trimming year round, as well as maintenance upgrades needed on poles and other equipment.

“We know there’s been an unusually high number of outages in Nova Scotia since Christmas, and we’ve been dealing with two unusually severe back to back storms,” Chase said.

Although Chase said the NSP’s phone line is staffed 24/7 and people should call with any concerns, when asked about Hannah Munday’s inability to get through she said staff might have been busy dealing with calls from the 6,000 people without power on the Halifax peninsula at the same time.