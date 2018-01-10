City on the rise: Halifax ranks fourth on global list of top travel spots for 2018

The city of Halifax is one of the top 10 ‘Destinations on the Rise’ in the world, according to popular travel site TripAdvisor.

On Tuesday, Trip Advisor announced the winners of its 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards for Destinations on the Rise and is considered one of the “top trending travel spots for 2018.”

Halifax ranks fourth out of 10 on the list, and is the only city in Canada to make the cut.

“Travelers say Halifax is best seen on foot, so park the car and start walking,” states the winning write-up on the TripAdvisor site.

“Immerse yourself in Halifax's rich history at the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, and be sure to survey the city from the 18th-century Citadel National Historic Site. Then walk into any of Halifax's great bars and restaurants and catch some live music to round out your day.”

This is the sixth year TripAdvisor has held the awards, which recognize 44 destinations around the world.

Destinations are picked by measuring year-over-year increases in positive TripAdvisor traveler review ratings for accommodations, restaurants and attractions. It also looks at increases in searches and booking interest.

“The Travelers’ Choice Destinations on the Rise award winners are a great source of inspiration for travelers interested in going somewhere exciting that’s emerging in popularity,” Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications for TripAdvisor, said in a TripAdvisor press release.

“These winners were based on destination feedback and interest from the TripAdvisor community, and a common thread is that they all have outstanding accommodations, wonderful restaurants and exceptional attractions for every travel budget.”

The number one destination on the list is Ishigaki, Japan, followed by Kapaa, Hawaii and Nairobi, Kenya.