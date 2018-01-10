Halifax man facing charges after 'incidents' at three Halifax pharmacies

A Halifax man is facing robbery and theft charges stemming from recent incidents at three Halifax pharmacies.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said Jesse Arthur Boddy, 25, has been charged with two counts of robbery, three counts of breach of court orders and one count each of attempted theft and possession of stolen goods.

In a media release Wednesday, police outlined the three incidents.

The first occurred Jan. 5. At 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Sobeys Pharmacy on Queen Street. The male suspect handed the pharmacist a note demanding drugs, then left the store with an undisclosed amount of drugs.

The second incident happened on Tuesday. Police said at 5:45 p.m., they responded to a reported robbery at the Superstore Pharmacy on Barrington Street. A man whose face was concealed by a scarf had approached the counter and demanded narcotics. The pharmacist told him they didn’t have narcotics. He left the store on foot.

The third incident also occurred Tuesday.

At 11:23 p.m., police received a report of a robbery at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Almon Street. The male suspect had handed the pharmacist a note demanding narcotics. When the pharmacist refused, the suspect grabbed the prescription from the pharmacist and ran from the store.