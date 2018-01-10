Narcotic demands lead to robbery attempts at two Halifax pharmacies

It was a tough night for two Halifax pharmacies.

Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, police say a man with his face covered by a scarf went to the counter of the Superstore Pharmacy on Barrington Street and demanded narcotics.

The pharmacist said they didn’t have any and the suspect left, running from the store.

That same evening around 11:30 p.m., police were called to the Shoppers Drug Mart on Almon Street.

A pharmacist told police a man came to the counter and passed a prescription demanding narcotics.

The pharmacist said no, and that’s when police say the suspect grabbed the prescription and ran from the store.