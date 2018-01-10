One person killed after crash between vehicle, tractor trailer in Nova Scotia
The RCMP say the road would be closed to traffic for several hours.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police in Nova Scotia are investigating a fatal crash.
The RCMP say at 2 p.m. Wednesday, there was a collision between a vehicle and a tractor trailer on Highway 104 in the community of Red Islands, Richmond County.
Police didn’t have the age or gender of the person who died, only that they were driving the vehicle that collided with the tractor trailer.
Highway 4 was closed late Wednesday to traffic near the collision and was expected to remain that way for several hours.