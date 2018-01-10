Seabirds stuck after major East Coast storm pushes them deep inland

SEAFORTH, N.S. — Seabirds rarely seen on land were stuck, stranded and unable to take flight, after being pushed far inland during last week's violent East Coast windstorm.

Many of the seabirds — including the tiny, black-and-white dovekie — have legs that are further back on their bodies, making them unable to take flight once they're on land.

Hope Swinimer, the founder of Hope for Wildlife in Seaforth, N.S., says the birds have to take off from the crest of waves or from the ocean itself.

The centre received more than 350 calls from people who had found birds injured or unable to take flight after the storm.

She says they have treated about 80 birds suffering everything from exhaustion to broken legs, broken wings and head trauma.

Swinimer says about 70 per cent of their patients have been returned to the ocean, but a number of them did not recover.