Survey says Halifax house sellers seeing prices rise

Good news if you plan on selling a home in the Halifax area.

The latest Royal LePage House Price Survey released Wednesday shows the aggregate price of a home here rose 4.2 per cent year-over-year to sit at $319,891.

In a press release, Royal LePage said when broken down by housing type, the median price of a two-storey home in Halifax rose 4.6 per cent year-over-year to $337,975.

The median price of a bungalow increased 6.9 per cent to $275,514.

The survey said during the same period, the median price of a condo decreased 7.3 per cent to $299,277.

"Halifax has returned to a balanced market, after three years of favouring buyers," Marc Doucet, broker of record, Royal LePage Atlantic, said in the release.

"We saw record migration to Halifax this year, with the highest number of people entering the region since the 1980s. This is placing upward pressure on home prices and bringing more confidence to sellers.”

Doucet said in addition to students and refugees relocating to Halifax, there’s increased movement into the city from Alberta and Ontario

In line with Royal LePage's previous Market Survey Forecast, Royal LePage predicts that the price of a home in Canada will increase 4.9 per cent by the end of 2018.