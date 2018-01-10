William Sandeson looking for a pen pal from prison

William Sandeson is looking for a pen pal from a prison in Quebec.

Sandeson, 25, was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 25 years after he was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2015 killing of 22-year-old Taylor Samson.

A post on canadianinmatesconnect.com, “a website dedicated to Federal Inmates in search of pen pals,” says Sandeson is looking to correspond with women from Donnaconna Penitentiary in Donnaconna, QC.

“I'm currently serving 25 to life while waiting for an appeal. Formerly a medical student, I've since completed certificate programs in Paralegal and Electrical Engineering. Presently I'm finishing a MBA and looking into other correspondence education,” the post reads.

“I grew up on a farm and playing lots of sports. Phone access is pretty limited in maximum security so I'm looking to remain social through letters. I'm particularly interested in hearing from anyone working in or studying some form of healthcare but am eager to talk to people from my background.”

The post also says Sandeson is learning to speak French and wants to correspond in that language as well.