5 things to do in Halifax: From Halifax Convention Centre to cats and dogs

Get Conventional

The new Halifax Convention Centre is open and ready for the world. The centre is opening its doors for the community throughout the weekend offering tours, popcorn and a movie, live music, and coffee. Events run from 4-6 p.m. Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Swishing You a Happy New Year

The Halifax Hurricanes face the Niagara River Lions on Friday, and the Island Storm on Saturday at Scotiabank Centre. Both games start at 7 p.m. and tickets are available through Ticket Atlantic or at the box office.

Shedding Light on Cats & Dogs

The Discovery Centre is hosting Cats & Dogs, a sensory and interactive exhibit put together by La Cite from Paris, France. The exhibit aims to give a look into the lives of our furry companions. The exhibit opens Friday and runs though into April. The centre opens 10 a.m. each day.

Jog & Joe

The BLT Runners are hosting their monthly Jog & Joe, a run/social gathering. The 40-minute jog will start at 8:30 a.m., meeting at the Uncommon Grounds on South Park Street. The runners will go to Point Pleasant Park, and then meet back at Uncommon Grounds for coffee.

Strike a Connection With God