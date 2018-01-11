Dozens charged after Nova Scotia police seize drugs, guns and vehicles
Police seized 37 long guns, two hand guns, five vehicles, about $150,000 in cash, and a number of different drugs in Cape Breton.
After a series of searches by Nova Scotia RCMP, 45 people between the ages of 22 and 68 are facing 100 drugs charges.
A news release from RCMP on Thursday said the force executed 33 search warrants in Inverness and Richmond counties in Cape Breton last year.
Officers seized 37 long guns, two hand guns, five vehicles, about $150,000 in cash and undisclosed quantities of cocaine, oxycodone, hydromorphone, morphine, dexamphetamine, clonazepam and marijuana.
“The seizures made by our officers are significant because they have disrupted the groups of people involved in the distribution of these substances,” Cpl. Curtis Kuchta with Inverness District RCMP said in the release.
The people charged aren’t named, but between them, they’re facing 10 counts of possession of a controlled substance, 20 counts of trafficking of a controlled substance and 70 counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.