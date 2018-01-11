Funky cold Zadina: Mooseheads star shines in return as Halifax dumps Charlottetown

The wins keep adding up for the first-place Halifax Mooseheads.

With a 6-3 victory over then Charlottetown Islanders on Thursday night, the Herd moved back into sole possession of first place in the QMJHL and have now won six games in a row, the longest streak of the season.

"We're six in a row now. The boys are really excited after tonight's win, we're throwing on some Katy Perry in the room,” said 18-year-old defenceman Patrick Kyte.

The rookie has found his confidence lately, scoring his fourth goal of the season, all in the past nine games.

"I think after getting my first one, things are going now. You know, I just got to keep shooting the puck and finding the net,” Kyte said.

Before the game, Filip Zadina was honoured by 6,277 fans for his stellar performance with the Czech Republic at the World Juniors. In his first home game since returning to the Mooseheads, Zadina showed off his scoring prowess with a pair of goals, an assist and six dangerous shots.

"It's a great feeling for me, finally back in Halifax,” said Zadina, who enjoyed being honoured at centre ice for the first time in his career.

“I really enjoyed this game and I'm really glad to enjoy this moment with these people."

Even with the break from the QMJHL, Zadina is second in points with 51 and goals with 27. He’ll look to keep the his momentum going forward in the final months of the season.

“I try to play my game that I played at the world juniors. I shoot the puck and go to the net. I think I did well and our team played really well and we deserved to win,” Zadina said.

Charlottetown Islanders forward Brett Budgell gave the Moose a scare in the second period. In his fourth game since leaving Chicago in the United States Hockey League, the rookie had a pair of goals and an assist as the Islanders erased a three-goal deficit.

Sophomore goalie Alex Gravel got the start after playing backup the last three games, making 33 saves on 36 shots.

Centre Raphaël Lavoie brought his goal-scoring streak to six games with a goal and assist. On Monday, the second-year player was given an honourable mention for the QMJHL player of the week.