Halifax ferry terminal getting updated washrooms

The washrooms at the ferry terminal will be out of commission during the work, so there will be a temporary washroom trailer outside the terminal for passengers.

The Craig Blake ferry parked at the Halifax terminal.

The Halifax ferry terminal is under construction.

In a news release, Halifax MP Andy Fillmore announced work had begun on the second phase of the project: renovating the washrooms and installing a “modern ceiling acoustic panel system” to dampen noise and “create a more welcoming area for passengers.”

The renovations mean the washrooms will be out of commission, so there will be a temporary washroom trailer outside the terminal for passengers.

The first phase of the project saw the addition of a tourism kiosk and service room improvements, the release said.

The renovations have no impact on the ferry schedule.

