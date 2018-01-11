No charges after homicide in Dartmouth continuing care facility

A death at a continuing care facility in Dartmouth last year has been declared a homicide, but police say no charges are being laid.

A news release from Halifax Regional Police on Thursday said the Medical Examiner’s Office called them to Oakwood Terrance, a continuing care facility on Mount Hope Avenue in Dartmouth on Sep. 4.

An 86-year-old woman died on Sep. 3 “following complications sustained as a result of an injury during an altercation” with a 77-year-old woman at the home in June.

The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the woman’s death a homicide after conducting an autopsy on Sep. 5.