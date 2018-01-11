No charges after homicide in Dartmouth continuing care facility
Halifax Regional Police say an 86-year-old woman died after an altercation with a 77-year-old woman.
A death at a continuing care facility in Dartmouth last year has been declared a homicide, but police say no charges are being laid.
A news release from Halifax Regional Police on Thursday said the Medical Examiner’s Office called them to Oakwood Terrance, a continuing care facility on Mount Hope Avenue in Dartmouth on Sep. 4.
An 86-year-old woman died on Sep. 3 “following complications sustained as a result of an injury during an altercation” with a 77-year-old woman at the home in June.
The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the woman’s death a homicide after conducting an autopsy on Sep. 5.
Police said they’ve finished their investigation and determined charges won’t be laid “based on the suspect not being criminally culpable due to her cognitive impairment.”