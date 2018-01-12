News / Halifax

Dartmouth man working at road worksite killed in collision

The RCMP say they are investigating along with the Department of Labour.

The RCMP.

Staff / Metro Order this photo

The RCMP.

Police say a man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle at a construction zone in the Halifax region.

The RCMP say the fatal collision happened at worksite along St. Margaret’s Bay Road in Queensland.

A 62-year-old man from Dartmouth died at the scene.

“An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene to collect evidence resulting in the road being closed for several hours,” a release by the RCMP stated on Friday.

The Nova Scotia Department of Labour is also conducting an investigation, police add.

More to come.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular