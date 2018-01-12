Dartmouth man working at road worksite killed in collision
The RCMP say they are investigating along with the Department of Labour.
Police say a man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle at a construction zone in the Halifax region.
The RCMP say the fatal collision happened at worksite along St. Margaret’s Bay Road in Queensland.
A 62-year-old man from Dartmouth died at the scene.
“An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene to collect evidence resulting in the road being closed for several hours,” a release by the RCMP stated on Friday.
The Nova Scotia Department of Labour is also conducting an investigation, police add.
More to come.
