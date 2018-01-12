Inquiry into abuses at former Halifax orphanage to release second report

HALIFAX — A second report is to be released today by the public inquiry into the Nova Scotia Home for Colored Children orphanage.

An initial report released last February said systemic racism continues to have a major impact on African Nova Scotians.

The inquiry said it heard from black people reluctant to interact with public agencies because they feel they are treated as "second-class citizens."

The inquiry, which was launched in late 2015, has a mandate to examine the experience of former residents of the Halifax orphanage, and systemic discrimination and racism throughout the province.

Former residents say they were subjected to physical, psychological and sexual abuse over several decades up until the 1980s — something Premier Stephen McNeil formally apologized for in October 2014.