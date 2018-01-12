Nova Scotia man facing child-porn charges, victim an elementary student in California
It's being alleged that an elementary school student was being sexually exploited online by the accused.
A Nova Scotia man is facing charges after police say an elementary school student in California was being sexually exploited online.
The RCMP say officers searched a home in Kennetcook near East Hants on Thursday after being contacted by the Vacaville Police Department in Northern California.
The California force is alleging an “elementary school student was being sexually exploited online by a man in Kennetcook," according to the RCMP.
Matthew Tyler White, 25, was charged with luring a child, invitation to sexual touching and accessing child pornography.
White has appeared in Shubencadie court and was released on conditions. He’s due back before a judge on Feb. 15.
