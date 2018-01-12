Nova Scotia school bus driver seriously hurt after crash with students onboard
The RCMP say the 11 students suffered only bumps and bruises.
A school bus driver in Nova Scotia was seriously hurt after he crashed into a trailer while carrying close to a dozen children.
The RCMP say just after 8 a.m. Friday, a school bus with 11 students on board crashed into a trailer left partially in the roadway on Highway 105 near Englishtown in Cape Breton.
“The 11 students who were on the bus at the time of the collision had injuries that were limited to bumps and bruises,” a police statement reads.
The driver, police say, suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital by LifeFlight helicopter.
