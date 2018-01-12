Police lay charges in Halifax parking-spot scam

A Halifax man is facing fraud charges following an investigation into a parking spot rental scam in the city.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said they charged a 28-year-old man on Thursday with four fraud-related offences and one count of breaching a court order.

Police said on Sept. 12, 2017, they received a complaint from a woman reporting she had responded to a Kijiji ad about a parking spot for rent at 5296 Kent St. She e-transferred $450 to the poster, and began parking her vehicle in the designated spot.

She was notified by the property owner that she was not authorized to park there and that the post was a scam.

After receiving the woman’s complaint, police warned the public about the scam. This led to three additional complaints. Investigators found that in each incident, the money was being transferred to the same e-mail address.