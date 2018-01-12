Warning issued as heavy rains forecast to hit Halifax, flooding possible

It’s going to be raining cats and dogs, Halifax.

A January storm is coming and with it a heavy rainfall warning has been issued by Environment Canada for the entire municipality.

The wet weather is forecast to begin Friday evening over southwestern Nova Scotia and then spread northeastward across the rest of the province into Saturday.

“The largest rainfall accumulation is expected to be confined to southwestern and northern Nova Scotia where total system rainfall may reach or exceed 50 mm by Saturday evening,” the statement reads.