Halifax Heroes: Author, activist with MS dedicates life to bettering her community

Jen Powley is many things, but shy is not one of them.

Regarding the causes she cares about – which are many, ranging from sustainable urban planning, to supporting refugees, to the rights of people with disabilities – she is an ardent campaigner, constantly out engaging the community to instigate positive change.

“There is so much help that is needed out there,” as Powley puts it.

And yet despite how outspoken she is, if you sit with Powley for an hour to chat, as Metro did last week, you will have to take a little extra time to lean in and hear what she has to say.

Powley has multiple sclerosis (MS), an incurable autoimmune disease affecting the central nervous system.

Essentially, if the nerves in our bodies are wires, then MS strips off the insulation and the nerves gradually short out.

For Powley it began in her teens with slowly losing the balance she needed for ballet.

In the decades since, her MS has progressed to the point where today she has lost most of the use of her arms and legs, and has to put effort into raising her voice and articulating her words.

This means she has an assistant to help her complete the daily tasks many of us take for granted, such as eating, bathing and dressing.

Her mind, however, is still a razor, and her spirit shining.

“I am lucky to have had a lot of support” said Powley. “And I think that rather than feel sorry for myself, it makes life more fulfilling to help others.”

And help she does, on many fronts: in five years with the Ecology Action Center (EAC), Powley has worked as both the transportation coordinator and represented the EAC at Our HRM Alliance, a conglomeration of local organizations working to make the city more livable.

Powley is a member of the Halifax Community Health Board, where “we liaise with the community and bring issues of the community to the provincial government,” said Powley.

As part of the Nova Scotia League for Equal Opportunities, she advocates for people with disabilities, whom she says are one of the last groups in society where discrimination against them is still not recognized.

“People with disabilities still have to fight to get door-openers on buildings,” she said.

“No one thinks twice if they block a curb cut in the sidewalk,” she adds, especially at construction sites – a trivial inconvenience for some, but an impassable barrier for those using wheelchairs.

Then there is Powley’s work bringing refugees fleeing war and insecurity to safety in Canada, as both president of the Nova Scotia Rainbow Refugee Association, and a member of the Open Harbour Refugee Association.

Then there is her recently published book Just Jen: Thriving Through Multiple Sclerosis – an eye-opening, visceral account of what it is like to live, love and pursue one’s passions while also gradually losing control over one’s physical body.

“People often forget that people with disabilities are still human and want to be loved, and touched,” said Powley, and her book is akin to a mental crowbar, forcing open readers’ minds to that humanity.

While in her writing, her public speaking and her community activism she has touched the lives of many people, Powley said has felt particularly honoured when she has heard how her story has helped those coming up after her.

“Teenagers with disabilities need to know that they can have a life,” she said.

Powley’s relentless schedule of community commitments begs the question: Why do all this?

“Why?” she replied. “Because I can.”

